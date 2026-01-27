ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Chef Ellie Parker Wins Hell’s Kitchen

Ellie Parker, a 2017 graduate of the Clark County School District’s Career and Technical Academy, has won Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States, securing the Season 24 title and a…

Jennifer Eggleston
Ellie Parker, a 2017 graduate of the Clark County School District's Career and Technical Academy, has won Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the States, securing the Season 24 title and a $250,000 prize. In the finale, Parker exceeded expectations and was selected by Gordon Ramsay as the next head chef of Hell's Kitchen at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, with Nevada prominently represented throughout the competition.

Parker credited her school for igniting her passion for cooking and described it as central to her identity. Parker credited the school for igniting her passion for cooking. "This is my school... That I am," she said. In addition to her recent win, Parker serves as the executive chef at Main Street Provisions in the Arts District.”

She also reflected on the value of Career and Technical Academies and their long-term impact on students. “Every student who gets accepted into a CTA, especially here in CCSD, they are so lucky. And I know in the time they're not going to realize it ‘cause I don't even think I did when I was attending high school either. We're kids, we're young. You know, it's school, but looking back, man, these programs give everyone a leg up,” Parker said.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin, Parker moved to Las Vegas at age seven and pursued extensive culinary training, earning three degrees from Northwest Career and Technical Academy before continuing her studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Her career included early stints as a line cook at The Venetian and other prominent Las Vegas kitchens.

The successes she realized while working in numerous restaurants across Las Vegas culminated in her appointment as executive chef at Main Street Provisions. Her culinary vision is rooted in a steakhouse and New American-style cuisine, but is infused with a creative flair, relentless refinement of dishes, and a philosophy of creating memorable dining experiences for her staff.

During the season, Parker overcame early challenges to become one of the first contestants to earn a black jacket, advance to the final four, and ultimately win the finale by a two-point margin over Cydni Stickney. She was also named a semifinalist for the James Beard Emerging Chef award presented by S.Pellegrino.

At a celebratory event attended by family and friends, Parker shared the emotional weight of the achievement. “This has been the journey of a lifetime,” she told a crowd that included her father, boyfriend, and best friend. “This has been the hardest and most joyful thing I have ever done.”

