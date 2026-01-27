Linkin Park Claims Seven Spots on U.K. Rock Chart as Grammy Nods Approach

ContestsEvents
LINKIN PARK headline the UEFA Champions League Final kick off Show presented by Pepsi at the Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
Linkin Park commands seven positions on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart in the United Kingdom. No act has more. Their hits "Numb," "The Emptiness Machine," "What I've Done," and "One Step Closer" have ascended to Nos. 8, 22, 23, and 32.

"Somewhere I Belong" and "Faint" remain at Nos. 12 and 15. "Crawling" reentered the 40-spot list in last place.

AC/DC follows with four chart entries. Queen, Green Day, and Guns N' Roses each claim three spots. The band's presence stretches across multiple lists as Meteora and Hybrid Theory both surfaced on several rankings this month.

Meteora broke back onto the main albums chart at No. 89. It landed at No. 99 on the Official Albums Streaming chart. The sophomore release vaulted from No. 24 to No. 17 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart.

Hybrid Theory reappeared at No. 96 on the Official Album Downloads chart. The debut LP improved to No. 21 on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Vinyl Albums rankings.

The band also earned its first GRAMMY nominations in more than 15 years. From Zero competes for Best Rock Album. "The Emptiness Machine" is in the running for Best Rock Performance at next month's ceremony.

From Zero and Papercuts, a compilation of singles, climbed on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart. The band has logged 16 career placements on the Billboard Global Excl U.S. chart.

"Somewhere I Belong" debuted at No. 192 on the Billboard Global Excl U.S. this week. The track jumped more than 30 spots on the Billboard Global 200, hitting No. 159 after opening at No. 193.

The track climbed from No. 8 to No. 5 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart in its 27th week. "In the End" and "Numb" held at Nos. 2 and 7 on the same ranking.

The band had a productive 2024 with 11 songs launching on the Billboard Global Excl U.S. "Up from the Bottom" arrived in 2025 after a deluxe edition of From Zero was released. Fans can catch up on all the band's tour dates on their official website.

