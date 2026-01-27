ContestsEvents
Smith’s Food & Drug Opens Seventh Henderson Location

Jennifer Eggleston
Smith's Food & Drug has opened its seventh Henderson location, marking a significant expansion for the grocer in the area. The new 129,790-square-foot store, located at 560 N. Stephanie St., replaces the former Burlington and Dollar Tree spaces, significantly increasing Smith's footprint in Henderson.

The store officially opened on Jan. 24, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m., followed by doors opening to the public at 8 a.m. The opening celebration included the distribution of 400 gift bags filled with Smith's products and a gift card for early attendees.

"We're not just opening a store — we've created a gathering place for the Henderson community," Kenny Kimball, president of Smith's Food & Drug, said in a statement. "This store will be second to none, offering customers fresh groceries, a wide range of products, and an enjoyable shopping experience. We look forward to becoming a trusted resource for Henderson residents and the surrounding area."

The new facility was created to be as convenient as possible for customers. It offers a drive-thru pharmacy, an online grocery pickup service, a full-service florist department, and a variety of household items. The store also uses digital shelf tags to provide customers with the most accurate pricing information possible.

With this retail store, around 200 associate positions will be created, supporting local jobs and providing consumers with better customer service throughout the store. The store will offer shoppers a wide range of fresh produce, along with many local and organic options from the supplier's community.

Specialty offerings include an in-store sushi department, a Starbucks Coffee cafe, made-to-order salads and sandwiches, hot and cold chicken options, fresh seafood, Boar's Head meats, and Murray's Cheese. The Henderson opening continues Smith's broader investment in modernized stores that combine variety, convenience, and community-focused design.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
