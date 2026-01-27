Tony Awards Returning to Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Cynthia Erivo hosts The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The Tony Awards will be making a return to Radio City Music Hall this June. The 79th Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 7 and air on CBS. You will also be able to stream the show live on Paramount+ Premium.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date is April 26, 2026. All nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The Hollywood Reporter reports that multiple shows are scheduled to open in April, right before nominations.

The award show made a deal with CBS to stream from 2017 to 2026. Now, we will see where the award show will be broadcast next.

No host has yet been announced, but we will anticipate to seeing this year's host and nominations once announced.

The ceremony was traditionally held at Radio City Music Hall, but moved around in the last few years. The award show was held at the Lincoln Center, Beacon Theatre, and United Palace Theatre. But this year they will make their return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City.