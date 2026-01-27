ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Tony Awards Returning to Radio City Music Hall

The Tony Awards will be making a return to Radio City Music Hall this June. The 79th Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 7 and air on CBS….

Randi Moultrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Cynthia Erivo hosts The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The Tony Awards will be making a return to Radio City Music Hall this June. The 79th Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 7 and air on CBS. You will also be able to stream the show live on Paramount+ Premium.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date is April 26, 2026. All nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. The Hollywood Reporter reports that multiple shows are scheduled to open in April, right before nominations.

The award show made a deal with CBS to stream from 2017 to 2026. Now, we will see where the award show will be broadcast next.

No host has yet been announced, but we will anticipate to seeing this year's host and nominations once announced.

The ceremony was traditionally held at Radio City Music Hall, but moved around in the last few years. The award show was held at the Lincoln Center, Beacon Theatre, and United Palace Theatre. But this year they will make their return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Will you be tuning in?

Entertainment NewsTony Awards
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Must Watch Movies to Stream at Home
EntertainmentMust Watch Movies to Stream at HomeRandi Moultrie
Best TV Shows to Binge Watch
EntertainmentBest TV Shows to Binge WatchRandi Moultrie
2026 Oscar Nominations: Full List
Entertainment2026 Oscar Nominations: Full ListRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect