Aerosmith is Reissuing Their Self-Titled Debut Album

Anne Erickson
Aerosmith is celebrating their self-titled debut album, and they should because it rocks. The album was released in January 1973 and wasn't a hit from the go, but it eventually climbed to No. 21 in 1976. It featured Aerosmith's famed "Dream On" single, which also wasn't a chart-topper when it arrived in 1973 but hit the top 10 when it was rereleased in December 1975.

The longstanding rock band will unleash Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) on March 20, which they call the "definitive version" of the 1973 album, according to a press release from the band.

Inside the Aerosmith Reissue

The album will arrive in several formats, including the limited-edition five-LP Aerosmith (Legendary Collector's Edition) offering the original album remastered on clear vinyl, plus a 2024 album mix on translucent red vinyl. It also features a 1973 live performance at the Paul's Mall in Boston on black vinyl, plus unreleased studio tracks, also on black vinyl and a UV cloud-effect 12-inch vinyl.

What's really unique about this reissue is that it also includes a hardcover book with never-before-seen photos, and liner notes with fresh interviews with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer. Other musicians also contribute, including Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Dolly Parton, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and Guns N' Roses' Slash.

Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) will arrive in various other versions, too. All versions are available for preorder now.

Aerosmith didn’t just survive the classic rock era, they outlasted it, reshaped it, and dragged it into the future kicking and screaming. They came out of the ’70s filthy, loud and dangerous, mixing blues swagger with hard rock muscle and zero interest in behaving. Tyler's voice was pure elastic and unhinged, while Perry's guitar work oozed grit and groove. They crashed, burned, came back and somehow got bigger every time. Few bands managed reinvention without losing their bite. Aerosmith did it while still sounding like themselves, which is why they remain untouchable.

Aerosmith
