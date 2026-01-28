Las Vegas Joins National Alzheimer’s Research Study Through Local Neurology Practice

The Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP) is assisting Clinical Neurology Specialists (CNS) in Las Vegas in their efforts to enroll Nevada residents in the Bio-Hermes-002 study. As a result of this partnership, Nevada now has access to the latest research on Alzheimer's Disease and related types of dementia. The collaboration positions Las Vegas as a high-caliber site for biomarker-driven clinical trials with national and international reach.

“Using Bio-Hermes-002 protocol will allow us to bridge the gap of information, which will allow us to establish faster diagnosis and to establish the proper diagnosis,” said Leo Germin, medical director at Clinical Neurology Specialists (CNS). “Not only that, it will allow in the future, to create … new treatment modalities, and it probably will be the next step which the folks are looking for.”

Bio-Hermes-002 builds on the earlier Bio-Hermes-001 effort by evaluating additional pathologies and testing a wider range of blood-based biomarkers, digital cognitive assessments, and AI-driven technologies. The goal is to improve diagnostic accuracy, better characterize disease biology, and accelerate the pace and relevance of Alzheimer's clinical trials.

“We realized there were still many more pathologies, many more blood tests, many more digital, AI-driven technologies that we should be testing to see if they're really good and if they could help us in conducting clinical trials faster and better for Alzheimer's and related neurological disease,” Dwyer said.

“We amped up our game, and we are now undertaking this study to provide what's one of the most complicated biomarkers studies Alzheimer's has ever undertaken,” Dwyer said. “We're proud of that.”

Participants in Bio-Hermes-002 receive extensive health information at no cost, including explanations of their clinical presentation, diagnosis, prognosis, and potential next steps for care or management. CNS officials note that this approach links research participation directly with meaningful clinical insight.

“New biomarkers, which are implemented by the GAP, help to determine what it might be on a molecular level,” Germin said. “Which is a breakthrough in terms of the patient (diagnosis), No. 1, and when you have a diagnosis, you can have treatment options, and you have a prognosis.”