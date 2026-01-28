Las Vegas Pup ‘Dumpling’ Gears Up for the Spotlight in Puppy Bowl XXII

The eagerly awaited Puppy Bowl XXII kicks off Sunday, February 8, at 11 a.m. PT. Las Vegas beams with excitement as Dumpling, a mixed-breed darling from the Nevada SPCA, takes the field for this beloved event.

The annual Puppy Bowl promotes adoption awareness and celebrates its 22nd year. This time, 150 rescue puppies from 72 shelters in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands take center stage.

Team Fluff, the reigning champions, aims to defend their title. They're facing off against Team Ruff in a contest for the Walmart "Lombarky" Trophy. There's also the BISSELL MVP award for the most remarkable puppy star.

The spirited contest between Team Ruff and Team Fluff began in Puppy Bowl XI. Team Fluff leads the series 6-5 after a close win last year, ending 68-66.

Dumpling, a Las Vegas resident, joined the Nevada SPCA at just six weeks old. Her adoption by her loving family reflects the event's mission of encouraging pet adoption.

Dan Schachner is back for his 15th year as the referee. Fans can enjoy commentary from sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks. The Puppy Bowl XXII Kickoff Show starts at 10 a.m. PT.

Lori Heeran, Executive Director of Nevada SPCA, shared her excitement, "We're thrilled to represent our great state of Nevada once again at Puppy Bowl 2026. This event highlights how incredible shelter dogs are and encourages our community to look to shelters and rescues first when considering adding a new dog or puppy to their family," said Heeran to 8 News Now.

Besides the main game, Puppy Bowl XXII features a touching match with senior dogs, Team Oldies, and Team Goldies. It underscores the charm and value of older companions.

Adoption stories during the event will spotlight Khalil Shakir of the Buffalo Bills, who shares his training and adoption journey with his cherished pooch.

Fans can get involved with Puppy Bowl XXII fun online. There are photos, player profiles, and the Walmart and Pedigree Pupularity Playoffs voting available at PuppyBowl.com.