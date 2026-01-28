Las Vegas Unveils New State of the Art Indoor Golf Facility

The Gretsch Golf Academy, spanning 16,500 square feet, has introduced indoor golfing to Las Vegas, allowing enthusiasts to practice any time. Situated at 8580 Dean Martin Drive, it offers various features and programs for local fans.

The venue includes 13 simulator bays, an area for short-game activities like putting and chipping, and practice in real sand bunkers. It also provides private coaching and custom club-fitting services. The academy's founder, Tilly Gretsch, explained the main goal: “Gretsch Golf Academy was created to give golfers a place where they can train, practice, and play year-round using cutting-edge simulator technology,” said Tilly Gretsch to 8NewsNow.com.

Golf leagues, junior classes, and personalized lessons from skilled instructors are among the offerings. The academy draws players from Summerlin, Henderson, and southwest Las Vegas.

PGA Professional Tilly Gretsch manages the academy. She's a UNLV PGA graduate and former Butch Harmon golf school instructor. Her academy features nine Foresight hitting bays, advanced Foresight Falcon simulators, Swing Catalyst video analysis, and two private bays with curved screens. Plus, cozy lounge seating for participants.

The concept developed when Tilly was teaching from her garage due to increasing demand. This inspired her to create a larger practice space. "This dream came about after I left the Butch Harmon School," said Gretsch. She remembered, "I moved into my garage, and I was teaching out of there and people were asking to rent my garage." Her vision materialized into a comprehensive facility over five years.

Tilly started golfing at age three, began competing at seven, and excelled in junior tournaments. Her vast experience enriches the academy's teaching approach.

The Gretsch Golf Academy offers programs for all ages. Junior Academy programs cater to both novice and experienced young golfers. Adults can join leagues, rent bays, and receive personalized coaching. A virtual coaching feature via the GGA App is coming soon.