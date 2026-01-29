Ben Gibbard Performs Smiths Covers at SF SketchFest Tribute Night

Ben Gibbard teamed up with Thomas Lennon and Smiths tribute band Sweet And Tender Hooligans at San Francisco's Music Hall during SF SketchFest. The Death Cab For Cutie frontman belted out three tracks: "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out," "The Boy With The Thorn In His Side," and Morrissey's 1989 solo single "The Last Of The Famous International Playboys."

Gibbard's been singing Morrissey and The Smiths material for years now, including their songs in his own performances whenever the mood strikes. "This Charming Man" showed up on the reissue of Death Cab's 1997 demo You Can Play These Songs With Chords. The band cut an acoustic version of "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out" during a Radio 104.5 session back in 2008.

He sang "Everyday Is Like Sunday" during one of his Live From Home broadcasts when the COVID lockdown kept everyone indoors in 2020. The musician has called "Frankly, Mr. Shankly" his favorite Smiths tune, according to Stereogum.

The Smiths tribute night wrapped up a week packed with shows at SF SketchFest. Members of the '90s comedy troupe the State threw concerts celebrating the 25th anniversary of their cult film Wet Hot American Summer.

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band, with Ken Marino on vocals and David Wain on drums, rocked San Francisco's Great American Music Hall. Joe Lo Truglio, Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo, and Marguerite Moreau joined them onstage. The group came back the next night with a set full of Billy Joel covers.

Death Cab For Cutie announced that same day they'd signed with an indie label after spending 21 years on Atlantic. They revealed dates for a North American summer tour.

The Wet Hot crew brought their party to the Sundance Film Festival with a movie screening and panel at the Velvet Room. Christopher Meloni, who played Gene in the movie, showed up for another Middle-Aged Dad Jam Band show.