Coffee Shop Owners Open Mediterranean Restaurant in Southwest Las Vegas

A Las Vegas family behind Alchemy Coffee is expanding with a new Mediterranean restaurant next door, So Sofra, bringing Balkan-inspired fusion cuisine to the Southwest Valley. The new concept builds…

Jennifer Eggleston
Mediterranean salad with chickpea, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach and red onion.
Getty Royalty Free

A Las Vegas family behind Alchemy Coffee is expanding with a new Mediterranean restaurant next door, So Sofra, bringing Balkan-inspired fusion cuisine to the Southwest Valley. The new concept builds on the success of Alchemy Coffee, which opened two years ago and has relied heavily on local support to navigate ongoing economic challenges affecting small businesses across the region.

“We have been able to get through with the help of the and the support of the community. We have regulars that come in and appreciate the coffee that we provide and the value that they see in it,” Sopi said.

Founder Rita Sopi's heritage and culinary interests inspire each dish at So Sofra, which showcases Mediterranean dishes influenced by Turkish, Greek, and Albanian cuisines. The restaurant is intended to serve as a neighborhood gathering place, much like the welcoming environment at Alchemy Coffee.

“I believe that people are leaning more towards helping family-owned businesses and the smaller businesses rather than the chains,” Sopi said.

The expansion comes at a time when the local business climate has grown increasingly complex. Clark County business openings have dropped significantly in recent years, from about 11,000 in 2021 to roughly 3,500 in 2024, and just 631 have been recorded so far in 2025. Despite these headwinds, the Sopi family is moving forward with cautious optimism.

“It's a passion. I have a passion for baking, and this was a good opportunity for me,” Sopi said.

So Sofra is currently undergoing final inspections and is expected to open soon. The family hopes the restaurant will resonate with the community in the same way Alchemy Coffee has, offering both familiar flavors and a sense of connection.

“There's a lot of uncertainty out there, and I don't know what to expect, but it's a new journey. We're going with it and hoping for the support of the community just like they have been,” Sopi said.

Las Vegasrestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
