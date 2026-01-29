ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Library Meal Program Provides 4,000 Monthly Servings to Las Vegas Seniors and Homeless

The Senior Hunger Program is now available at three libraries as part of a partnership between the Three Square Food Bank and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. Adults aged…

Jennifer Eggleston
Volunteers give food to needy people, share food to reduce starvation
Getty Royalty Free

The Senior Hunger Program is now available at three libraries as part of a partnership between the Three Square Food Bank and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. Adults aged 60 years and older will be able to receive nutritious meals five days per week from these local libraries. The program offers consistent daytime access to meals in familiar, accessible community spaces, helping address food insecurity among seniors across Southern Nevada.

“We have our senior community meal that we have in partnership with the Las Vegas Clark County Library District, where we serve seniors 60 and better, as we like to say, a hot, nutritious meal,” said Sheena Skelton, Three Square Nutrition Initiatives Manager. “We ensure that these menus focus on meals that are heart-healthy, that are diabetes friendly, because a lot of seniors do experience chronic conditions,” Skelton said.

Each month, an average of 4,000 meals is provided through the program, selected to support seniors living with chronic health conditions such as heart disease or diabetes. Library staff and volunteers in the community will assist in serving meals within a warm, welcoming, and comfortable atmosphere.

For seniors living on fixed incomes, the meals provide meaningful financial relief. “I know it helps me, especially with my budget. You know, that's one meal, 5 meals a week that I don't have to buy,” Washington said.

The program also serves individuals experiencing homelessness who rely on the meals as a stable food source. “I've been actually homeless for the last eight months. I've been sleeping in my car, so I really appreciate all these meals that they're giving us,” Goldstein said. “When you have no money or a little bit of money, and you're homeless, you're sleeping in a park or under a bench, and you don't have enough warm clothing, or you don't get enough food, it's very, very difficult,” he said.

Participants consistently describe the meal sites as supportive and welcoming spaces. “It's a very comfortable place to come. Everyone that works here is friendly. All the volunteers are friendly,” she said. “I just think it's a beneficial program. I'm so grateful that it's here because it does help and bless a lot of people.”

For more information about Three Square's Senior Hunger program, visit threesquare.org/learn/programs/senior-hunger.

Clark CountyLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Mediterranean salad with chickpea, tomatoes, cucumbers, spinach and red onion.
Local NewsCoffee Shop Owners Open Mediterranean Restaurant in Southwest Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 07: Attendees cuddle with puppies from a local rescue, Paw Works, who are on hand to promote Animal Planets Puppy Bowl XII" during the Discovery Communications TCA Winter 2016 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 7, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery Communications)
Local NewsLas Vegas Pup ‘Dumpling’ Gears Up for the Spotlight in Puppy Bowl XXII
A golf club prepares to drive the ball
Local NewsLas Vegas Unveils New State of the Art Indoor Golf Facility
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect