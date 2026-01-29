Library Meal Program Provides 4,000 Monthly Servings to Las Vegas Seniors and Homeless

The Senior Hunger Program is now available at three libraries as part of a partnership between the Three Square Food Bank and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. Adults aged 60 years and older will be able to receive nutritious meals five days per week from these local libraries. The program offers consistent daytime access to meals in familiar, accessible community spaces, helping address food insecurity among seniors across Southern Nevada.

“We have our senior community meal that we have in partnership with the Las Vegas Clark County Library District, where we serve seniors 60 and better, as we like to say, a hot, nutritious meal,” said Sheena Skelton, Three Square Nutrition Initiatives Manager. “We ensure that these menus focus on meals that are heart-healthy, that are diabetes friendly, because a lot of seniors do experience chronic conditions,” Skelton said.

Each month, an average of 4,000 meals is provided through the program, selected to support seniors living with chronic health conditions such as heart disease or diabetes. Library staff and volunteers in the community will assist in serving meals within a warm, welcoming, and comfortable atmosphere.

For seniors living on fixed incomes, the meals provide meaningful financial relief. “I know it helps me, especially with my budget. You know, that's one meal, 5 meals a week that I don't have to buy,” Washington said.

The program also serves individuals experiencing homelessness who rely on the meals as a stable food source. “I've been actually homeless for the last eight months. I've been sleeping in my car, so I really appreciate all these meals that they're giving us,” Goldstein said. “When you have no money or a little bit of money, and you're homeless, you're sleeping in a park or under a bench, and you don't have enough warm clothing, or you don't get enough food, it's very, very difficult,” he said.

Participants consistently describe the meal sites as supportive and welcoming spaces. “It's a very comfortable place to come. Everyone that works here is friendly. All the volunteers are friendly,” she said. “I just think it's a beneficial program. I'm so grateful that it's here because it does help and bless a lot of people.”