Movies Coming to Netflix in February 2026
Grab the remote, pass the popcorn, and get cozy! Netflix is always giving us some of our favorite shows and movies to binge, and always adding to the catalog. New month, new options. Take a look at what's coming to Netflix in February 2026.
Coming February 1:
- The American President
- The Bucket List
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Ex Machina
- Flipped
- Focus
- The Glass House
- Hell or High Water
- Homefront
- How to Train Your Dragon
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Independence Day
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Letters to Juliet
- Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
- The Mirror Has Two Faces
- Mississippi Grind
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- Rumor Has It
- Vertical Limit
- You’ve Got Mail
- Zero Dark Thirty
Coming February 6:
- Overboard
- Queen of Chess
- Yoh! Bestie
February 9:
- Matter of Time
February 10:
- Free Fire
- How to Train Your Dragon (2025)
- This is I
Coming February 13:
- A Father’s Miracle
- Bunny
- Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip
February 18/19:
- Life After Beth
- The Iron Claw
- The Swedish Connection
- Wakefield
- Being Gordon Ramsay
February 20:
- The Addams Family
- The Addams Family 2
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Expendables 4
- Firebreak
- Laggies
- The Orphans
- Pavane
There will also be tons of shows coming to the popular streaming service as well. Check out the full list here to view them all.
