Papa Roach Release New Single, ‘Wake Up Calling’

Papa Roach has debuted a new single called "Wake Up Calling," a song that's about "standing on the edge of disaster, being pulled back from the brink, and ultimately choosing love over self destruction," according to the band.

It's a classic Papa Roach song with heavy guitars and cutting vocals. The lyric video for the song is streaming now on YouTube.

"Wake Up Calling" comes after the band's chart-topping 2025 singles "Even If It Kills Me" and "BRAINDEAD." The group is slated to release an album later in 2026, but no release date has been set yet. The upcoming album will follow Papa Roach's 2022 release, Ego Trip.

How Papa Roach Influenced Nu-Metal

Papa Roach hit right when nu-metal needed a band that could take all that pent-up anger and turn it into something people could actually hold onto. When "Infest" came out in 2000, the genre was already loud and confrontational, but Papa Roach made it feel personal instead of performative. “Last Resort” didn’t hide behind metaphor or polish. It said the quiet part out loud, and that honesty is why it stuck. It wasn’t just a hit, it was a pressure valve.

What made Papa Roach matter was their sense of structure. The hooks were massive, the choruses hit hard, and the songs knew exactly where they were going. They pulled from rap, punk, and hard rock without sounding like a gimmick. Jacoby Shaddix’s voice carried real desperation, but also control, which kept the songs from tipping into parody. You believed him because it sounded like he believed it too.