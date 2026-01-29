The Income It Takes to Be in the Top 10% in Nevada

If you've ever wondered if you make enough income to be in the top 10% in Nevada, then you're not alone. It's normal to be curious about where you stack up when it comes to those around you, and now, a new study is shedding light on what income level it takes to be in the top 10% in the state. Now, if you don't make the cut, don't feel too depressed. Think of this as a goal or a benchmark for the future.

Nevada: How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 10% in the State

Before we get to the top 10%, let's look at the median household income in the U.S. According to research from the U.S. Census, that number was $83,730 in 2024, which was close to the 2023 estimate of $82,690. Also, according to the Motley Fool, "the average U.S. household income in 2024 was $121,000, while the median household income was $83,730." Also, "adjusting for inflation, median household income rose 4% from 2023."

The term "median household income" refers to the "income where half of households in a county earn more and half of households earn less," according to County Health Rankings.

So, let's get to the numbers. In a study from the crew at Visa, their staff calculated the income and net worth households need to be "affluent" in the U.S., which the report says means households in the top 10% in terms of either income or net worth. They used research from the 2024 U.S. Census survey data for the study.

Across the nation, not specific to one state, that number is roughly $210,000 a year in income or a net worth of around $1.8 million.