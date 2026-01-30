Bikini Kill Announces Fall 2026 US Tour

"Bikini Kill launched a political and musical movement in the early 90's. Their music has appeared in feature films ... and since their reunion in 2019, their live performances have sold out across the globe," according to Broadway World. The group will hit 12 venues across America this September. The punk icons shared tour plans on Jan. 27. Stops include Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston. They'll also play Brooklyn twice.

The tour will launch on Sept. 6 at Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, then conclude on Sept. 25 at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. Kathleen Hanna will take care of vocals. Tobi Vail will handle drums, while Kathi Wilcox will play bass, and guitarist Sara Landeau will complete the lineup.

Before September's dates, the band will headline Mosswood Meltdown in Oakland on Jul. 19.

The group got back together in 2019 after their last full performances in 1997. Since then, they've packed venues worldwide.

Hanna's memoir, Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk, came out in May 2024. Critics and fans loved it, and the book hit the New York Times bestseller list.

She also hosts Music Makes Us, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame podcast, where she's talked with Olivia Rodrigo, Hayley Williams, Chaka Khan, and Amy Taylor from Amyl and the Sniffers. In 2024, Bikini Kill made their late-night TV debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing "Rebel Girl."