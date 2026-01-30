Carmine’s Pizza Kitchen Celebrates 50 Years in Las Vegas by Giving Away $50,000

Carmine’s Pizza Kitchen in Las Vegas is marking its 50th anniversary, an impressive milestone for this family-run eatery. Originally named Villa Pizza, it now operates four locations.

Carmine Vento, the founder, opened Villa Pizza on Sahara Avenue in 1976 during a strike that closed many hotel-casinos. This timing helped the business gain a foothold. Villa Pizza introduced something new to the area: New York-style pizza by the slice.

"I couldn't find a place that sold pizza by the slice," Vento told Las Vegas Weekly. Vento began his work in pizza 63 years ago, starting as a dishwasher in a New Jersey pizzeria known for selling 700 pizzas a day.

To honor this achievement, customers buying a large pizza priced at $20.99 or more are entered into a drawing for a $50,000 cash prize. This promotion runs until February 4, with winners announced on February 5 at the Henderson location (1395 Raiders Way). The top prize is $25,000, with three winners drawn.

Vento prioritizes quality ingredients, choosing Napoli plum tomatoes without thickeners or garlic powder. "I'm still from the old school. I refuse to change but I have an open mind," he said in Las Vegas Weekly. He once tried wood-fired ovens, but soon returned to his original methods.

Vento believes in his work philosophy: "Don't give them a product you won't eat yourself. And don't change the product because someone says, 'I like it this way.'"

Family remains central to this pizzeria. Vento, now 77, works with his children, treating customers like family. Many returning patrons started visiting back in 1976, and now they bring their own children for pizza with Uncle Carmine.

Villa Pizza began in February 1976, quickly expanding to several locations. Throughout this growth, Vento stayed involved, overseeing both cooking and management. His hands-on role in the business lets him train staff effectively.

The legacy continues at Ventanos Italian Restaurant Seafood & Grill, another venture by Vento in Henderson, offering views of the Las Vegas valley.