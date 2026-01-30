ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Offers Financial Help for Water Leak Repairs and Lead Paint Removal

Jennifer Eggleston
The City of Las Vegas has launched two homeowner assistance programs to improve residential health and safety by addressing active water leaks and lead-based paint hazards. Applications are now available through the city and its partner agencies.

The Water Leaks Repair and Intervention Program provides financial assistance of up to $7,500 to repair active leaks in owner-occupied homes within Las Vegas city limits. Eligible households must have incomes at or below 80% of the area median income. Income thresholds apply to both single-person and four-person households.

The program is funded by the Las Vegas Valley Water District through a $500,000 grant from excess water-use surcharges and is administered in partnership with the city. Covered repairs may include service lines and other leak-related fixes. Participants are required to work with the city to obtain three repair estimates and hire a licensed contractor. Contractors are paid directly by the city after work is completed and verified.

A second initiative focuses on reducing childhood exposure to lead-based paint hazards. The lead paint remediation program serves homes built before 1978 that house a child under age 6 and meet U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines. Rental properties may also qualify under similar rules, with priority given to families with young children if a unit becomes vacant within three years of service.

This program is administered by the Lead-Safe Housing Health Office and supported by a separate 48-month grant from the federal Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. Services include free lead risk assessments and remediation measures designed to create lead-safe housing.

Homeowners must reside within Las Vegas city limits and occupy the property as a primary residence to qualify for either program. Water leak repair applications are accepted online and by email. Lead paint program inquiries can be made by phone, email, or through an online registration process. Contact details for both programs are available through the City of Las Vegas and its partner agencies.

