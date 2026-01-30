Metro Police Target Speeding Through Enforcement and Road Changes to Cut Traffic Deaths

To reduce speeds and prevent fatal crashes, the Las Vegas Valley is undertaking a coordinated traffic safety effort that combines increased enforcement with long-term roadway improvements. Metro is developing strategies beyond writing citations, including redesigning high-risk roadways and adjusting posted speeds to slow traffic and improve safety outcomes.

A recent multi-agency enforcement effort involving six Las Vegas law enforcement agencies resulted in more than 2,700 traffic stops and roughly 3,000 citations. About 1,900 of those citations were issued for speeding, underscoring how prevalent excessive speed remains on local roads and why enforcement remains a central part of the safety strategy.

Metro Police report 10 traffic fatalities so far this year, with speeding identified as a leading factor in deadly crashes across the jurisdiction. The reporting emphasizes that even modest reductions in speed can significantly reduce crash severity, while driving above 70 miles per hour dramatically increases fatal-crash risk, making drivers four times more likely to die in a collision.

Local collaboration is underway among Metro, city leaders, and county engineers to evaluate changes that could shift driving behavior in dangerous areas. Those discussions include lowering speed limits where appropriate and redesigning roadways to naturally slow traffic and reduce the likelihood of severe crashes.