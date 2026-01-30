Most Watched Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest nights in television. The game itself gets millions of viewers every year, and the halftime show is just as important. The Super Bowl Halftime Show offers artists the chance to grace one of music's biggest stages. The performances, the special moments, it's what people look forward to every year. But, after so many years of perforamnces what are some of the biggest?

Last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show made history. Kendrick Lamar's performance during Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs averaged 126 million viewers.

The Halftime Show offered many different surpsies wit hguest apperances from Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, SZA, and DJ Mustard. Although the performance was record-breaking, we wonder who elsehad some of the highest views. Take a look at the list below that shows the other top 9 halftime performances to ever hit the Super Bowl stage.

10. Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas gained 110.2 million views during their performance at the 2011 Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show.

9. Beyoncé

Beyoncé is coming in at #9 with 110.0 million views for the 2013 Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show. Beyond singing her hits, she also brought Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams out for a Destiny's Child reunion.

8. Madonna

Madonna took on the Super Bowl XLVI in 2021 during her famous halftime performance. The singer's performance got 114 million viewers.

7. Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars took the stage for the 2014 Super Bowl XLVIII performance with over 115 million viewers.

6. Coldplay

Still one of the most talked about performances. With special guests Bruno Mars and Beyoncé, Coldplay generated 115.5 million views during the 2016 halftime show.

5. Lady Gaga

Her Poker Face showed out on the stage at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, generating 117.5 million views.

4. Katy Perry

This Firework performer, Katy Perry, generated 121 million views during her halftime show at the 2015 Super Bowl XLIX.

3. Rihanna

The pregnancy that we all got to witness was when Rihanna performed and announced her second pregnancy at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII. She generated 121 million views during this performance.

2. Usher

Usher brought the heat to the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with his perforamnce gaining 123.4 million views.