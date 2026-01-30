ContestsEvents
Rage Against the Machine Releases 1996 Pinkpop Festival Performance Footage

Pro-shot footage of Rage Against the Machine’s headlining set at the May 27, 1996, Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands, was posted online by the festival’s archival channel. The Rock &…

Laura Adkins
Musicians Zack De La Rocha (L) and Tom Morello from the band "Rage Against the Machine" perform during day 3 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2007 in Indio, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Pro-shot footage of Rage Against the Machine's headlining set at the May 27, 1996, Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands, was posted online by the festival's archival channel. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees tore through a 12-song set that featured a guest appearance by Public Enemy's Chuck D.

The collaboration included a rendition of the then-unreleased track, "Zapata's Blood," and a cover of the Public Enemy song "Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos."

The set included tracks like "People Of The Sun," "Know Your Enemy," and "Bullet In The Head." This marked the band's third appearance at the annual festival, which has been running since 1970. It attracts thousands of fans each year to witness some of rock's most influential acts.

Rage Against the Machine formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1991. Vocalist Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford, and drummer Brad Wilk made up the group.

Their self-titled first album came out in 1992. Chaoszine wrote, "They combined anti-authoritarian, anti-capitalist, and revolutionary lyrics with elements of heavy metal, rap, punk rock, and funk. They had sold more than 16 million records globally as of 2010. In 2023, they were admitted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." 

Chuck D later formed Prophets of Rage with many of the band members. The 1996 show was the third time they played Pinkpop Festival, with their fourth and final performance happening in June 2008.

Rage Against The MachineTim Commerford
Laura AdkinsWriter
