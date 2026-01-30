This Day in Sports History: January 30

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 30 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Jan. 30 included:

1924: Swedish figure skater Gillis Grafström won gold at the Chamonix Winter Olympics, becoming the first to defend his Summer Olympic title at the inaugural Winter Games. His achievement bridged two formats of competition and inspired future athletes.

1933: Tennis player Jack Crawford won his third straight Australian title.

1937: Tennis player Nancye Wynne Bolton won the first of her six Australian singles titles.

1956: Tennis player Lew Hoad won his first Grand Slam title.

1960: Gordie Howe became the NHL's all-time leading scorer.

: Gordie Howe became the NHL's all-time leading scorer. 1966: Bobby Hull got his 17th career hat trick.

1971: UCLA started an 88-game winning streak in basketball.

1972: Sandy Koufax, Yogi Berra, and Early Wynn got into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1979: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII.

: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII. 1982: Boxer Wilfred Benitez beat Roberto Duran in a 15-round unanimous decision.

1983: The Washington Redskins defeated the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in Super Bowl XVII. They were led by MVP John Riggins' standout performance. His performance still remains a defining moment in Super Bowl history.

1990: Wayne Gretzky set an NHL record by scoring his 100th point of the season for the 11th straight season.

: Wayne Gretzky set an NHL record by scoring his 100th point of the season for the 11th straight season. 1994: American speed skater Dan Jansen set a world record of 35.76 seconds in the men's 500-meter event. This incredible feat showcased his perseverance after past Olympic challenges.

1996: After a five-year retirement, Magic Johnson dazzled fans with his return. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-118 win over the Golden State Warriors with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists.

1999: Martina Hingis captured her third consecutive Australian Open title with a commanding win over unseeded Amélie Mauresmo (6-2, 6-3). Her dominance in tennis during this era was unmatched.

Martina Hingis captured her third consecutive Australian Open title with a commanding win over unseeded Amélie Mauresmo (6-2, 6-3). Her dominance in tennis during this era was unmatched. 2002: Karl Malone became only the second player in NBA history to surpass 34,000 career points. He had an 18-point game against the Chicago Bulls. Utah ended up beating Chicago 90-78.

2013: LeBron James became the youngest NBA player to reach 20,000 career points.

: LeBron James became the youngest NBA player to reach 20,000 career points. 2018: Houston Rockets star James Harden set an NBA record for the highest-scoring triple-double. He had 60 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 114-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Houston Rockets star James Harden set an NBA record for the highest-scoring triple-double. He had 60 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 114-107 victory over the Orlando Magic. 2022: Rafael Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 30 were Nancye Wynne Bolton, Dan Jansen, and James Harden.