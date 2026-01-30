UMC Opens East Charleston Clinic to Expand Healthcare Access in Las Vegas

A new East Charleston Quick Care and Primary Care clinic has recently been established by University Medical Center to provide residents in East Las Vegas with additional access to healthcare services. The clinic, located at 5755 E. Charleston Blvd., replaces the former Nellis site and offers more space and an upgraded clinic environment to enhance your patient experience.

The grand opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a proclamation presented by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. The purpose of this event was to recognize the clinic's efforts to expand access to local healthcare and meet the increasing demand for services in eastern Las Vegas.

As one of eight quick-care and primary-care clinics in UMC's network, East Charleston is located in the Las Vegas Valley. Together, these clinics handle approximately 300,000 patient visits each year, providing walk-in care for non-emergency conditions and ongoing primary care services.

UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling emphasized how the new clinic will expand UMC's capacity and services. Mason Van Houweling, UMC CEO, said, "We will be able to bring more patients through our system, treat more specialized patients, we're going to bring some specialty care as well, more pediatrics. So again, sticking with our bread and butter, our primary care and our quick care patients and our brand since the 1980s, and it provides an access to a higher level of care back at UMC."

Commissioner Segerblom highlighted the convenience and importance of having care available closer to home for East Las Vegas residents. Commissioner Segerblom highlighted the convenience of the new location, stating, "To have to drive all the way to UMC or Sunrise and then have them say, 'Oh, you just have a cold or something - that's unacceptable. So, this is really great for people here to be able to locally see somebody who's competent, who's qualified, and the staff at UMC is by far the best!"