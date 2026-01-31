This Day in Sports History: January 31

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 31 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Jan. 31 included:

1901: The Winnipeg Victorias beat the Montreal Shamrocks, 2-1, and swept the challenge series 2-0.

The Winnipeg Victorias beat the Montreal Shamrocks, 2-1, and swept the challenge series 2-0. 1920: Quebec Bulldogs center Joe Malone made NHL history by scoring seven goals in a single game in a 10-6 win against the Toronto St. Patricks.

Quebec Bulldogs center Joe Malone made NHL history by scoring seven goals in a single game in a 10-6 win against the Toronto St. Patricks. 1924: Austrians Helene Engelmann and Alfred Berger narrowly clinched gold at the Chamonix Winter Olympics. Their artistry prevailed by just 0.39 points over their Finnish rivals.

Austrians Helene Engelmann and Alfred Berger narrowly clinched gold at the Chamonix Winter Olympics. Their artistry prevailed by just 0.39 points over their Finnish rivals. 1925 : Daphne Akhurst won the first of five home titles of the Australasian Championships.

: Daphne Akhurst won the first of five home titles of the Australasian Championships. 1941: In his 13th title defense, heavyweight champion Joe Louis defeated Red Burman with a fifth-round KO at Madison Square Garden.

In his 13th title defense, heavyweight champion Joe Louis defeated Red Burman with a fifth-round KO at Madison Square Garden. 1949 : Tennis player Doris Hart beat Nancye Wynne Bolton. It was the first of her six Grand Slam singles titles.

: Tennis player Doris Hart beat Nancye Wynne Bolton. It was the first of her six Grand Slam singles titles. 1959: Former player Joe Cronin signed a seven-year deal to lead as American League President, guiding MLB through a modernizing era.

Former player Joe Cronin signed a seven-year deal to lead as American League President, guiding MLB through a modernizing era. 1966 : Tennis player Margaret Smith won her seventh straight Australian singles title.

: Tennis player Margaret Smith won her seventh straight Australian singles title. 1988: Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams became the first Black QB to start and win a Super Bowl. With four touchdown passes, he led his team to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos and earned MVP honors.

Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams became the first Black QB to start and win a Super Bowl. With four touchdown passes, he led his team to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos and earned MVP honors. 1991: Denver Nuggets guard Michael Adams became the shortest NBA player to record a triple-double.

Denver Nuggets guard Michael Adams became the shortest NBA player to record a triple-double. 1993: The Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 52-17 to win Super Bowl XXVII. It was the Bills third Super Bowl loss in a row.

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills 52-17 to win Super Bowl XXVII. It was the Bills third Super Bowl loss in a row. 1998: Tennis great Martina Hingis captures a Grand Slam victory with a 6 - 3 and 6 - 3 defeat of Conchita Martinez.

Tennis great Martina Hingis captures a Grand Slam victory with a 6 - 3 and 6 - 3 defeat of Conchita Martinez. 1999 : The Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 to win Super Bowl XXXIII. It was quarterback John Elway's second straight ring.

: The Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 to win Super Bowl XXXIII. It was quarterback John Elway's second straight ring. 2009: Serena Williams wins her 10th Grand Slam title overcoming Dinara Safina 6-0 and 6-3.

Serena Williams wins her 10th Grand Slam title overcoming Dinara Safina 6-0 and 6-3. 2015: At just 17 years old, Lydia Ko became the youngest golfer in history — male or female —to top the world rankings. Her achievement redefined age expectations in professional golf.

At just 17 years old, Lydia Ko became the youngest golfer in history — male or female —to top the world rankings. Her achievement redefined age expectations in professional golf. 2024: Iowa star Caitlin Clark set the Big Ten all-time scoring record with an unforgettable game. She had a 35-points and 10-assists against Northwestern.

Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 31 were Margaret Smith, John Elway, and Caitlin Clark.