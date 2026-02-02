ContestsEvents
‘Common Sense’ by Thomas Paine

In January of 1776, citizens of the Thirteen Colonies were roused by the publication of Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, a 47-page book of moral and political arguments intended to inspire…

Lora Lewis
Statue of Thomas Paine writing 'Common Sense', Morristown, New Jersey
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In January of 1776, citizens of the Thirteen Colonies were roused by the publication of Thomas Paine's Common Sense, a 47-page book of moral and political arguments intended to inspire the common people to fight for a classless and free government.

Arguing that that reconciliation was impossible, Paine painted the monarchy as an absurd and ungodly system and ridiculed the concept of hereditary rule. He offered an inspiring vision for an independent America.

Common Sense was the first publication to openly and forcefully call for a complete break from British rule. It championed democracy, equality, and self-governance in plain prose for a broad audience.

Initially published anonymously in Philadelphia, Common Sense sold more than 75,000 copies in its first three months, with many readers gathering in taverns and meeting places across the colonies for shared discussions on its ideas. Its reach even broke borders, as it began circulating in Europe, particularly France and England. It would go on to become the best-selling American title of the time, as well as a crucial tenet for the American Revolution. 

Common Sense is still in print and available at most bookstores and on Amazon

Lora LewisWriter
