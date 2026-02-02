ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sabaton Postpones North American Tour as Bassist Pär Sundström Faces Health Challenges

Swedish metal band Sabaton pushed back their North American tour because bassist Pär Sundström needs rest after doctors discovered inflammation in his arms. The tour was supposed to start on…

Laura Adkins
Singer Joakim Broden (C) and guitarist Tommy Johansson (L) of Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton perform during the Day Two of the Exit music festival at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 9, 2021 in Novi Sad, Serbia.
Srdjan Stevanovic / Stringer via Getty Images

Swedish metal band Sabaton pushed back their North American tour because bassist Pär Sundström needs rest after doctors discovered inflammation in his arms. The tour was supposed to start on Feb. 9 and run through Apr. 20, with concerts across the United States and Canada.

The news appeared on Sabaton's website. "Pär is currently dealing with inflammation in his arms, and after seeking medical advice, he's been told to rest for now so he can properly heal," the group wrote. "Performing on stage means everything to us, but health must come first."

Pop Evil and Wings of Steel were going to open. The tour had stops planned for Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and other locations.

Fans can hold onto their tickets. When the band decides on new dates, ticketholders will receive emails. The summer shows in Europe aren't canceled. Those concerts will happen in May and June, hitting Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Belgium, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania.

Sabaton started in December 1999 in Falun, Sweden. In 2005, the band signed with Black Lodge Records and released their first album, Primo Victoria, then Metalizer a year later.

They've put out 11 studio albums, four live records, five live DVDs, and 29 music videos. Their songs tell stories about wars and battles from history. 

The North American leg was part of The Legendary Tour backing their eleventh studio album, Legends, which dropped on Oct. 17, 2025, via Better Noise Music. This album digs into some of history's biggest names like Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar, and swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

The band's lineup includes Pär Sundström, Joakim Brodén, Chris Rörland, Hannes Van Dahl, and Thobbe Englund. Guitarist Thobbe Englund first joined in April 2012. He left on good terms in July 2016, then came back in February 2024.

Pär SundströmSabaton
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Courtney Love attends the "Moonage Daydream" London Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on September 05, 2022 in London, England.
MusicCourtney Love Documentary ‘Antiheroine’ Premieres at Sundance, Chronicles Return to Music While SoberLaura Adkins
Sharon Osbourne attends the opening night of "Black Sabbath - The Ballet" at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 23, 2023 in Birmingham, England.
MusicSharon Osbourne in Talks With Live Nation to Revive Ozzfest as Soon as 2027Laura Adkins
Nikki Sixx and John 5 of Mötley Crüe perform live for the "The World Tour" at Sheffield Bramall Lane on May 22, 2023 in Sheffield, England.
MusicMotley Crue Wins Legal Battle Against Mick Mars, Plans Summer TourDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect