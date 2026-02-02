Sabaton Postpones North American Tour as Bassist Pär Sundström Faces Health Challenges

Swedish metal band Sabaton pushed back their North American tour because bassist Pär Sundström needs rest after doctors discovered inflammation in his arms. The tour was supposed to start on Feb. 9 and run through Apr. 20, with concerts across the United States and Canada.

The news appeared on Sabaton's website. "Pär is currently dealing with inflammation in his arms, and after seeking medical advice, he's been told to rest for now so he can properly heal," the group wrote. "Performing on stage means everything to us, but health must come first."

Pop Evil and Wings of Steel were going to open. The tour had stops planned for Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and other locations.

Fans can hold onto their tickets. When the band decides on new dates, ticketholders will receive emails. The summer shows in Europe aren't canceled. Those concerts will happen in May and June, hitting Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Belgium, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania.

Sabaton started in December 1999 in Falun, Sweden. In 2005, the band signed with Black Lodge Records and released their first album, Primo Victoria, then Metalizer a year later.

They've put out 11 studio albums, four live records, five live DVDs, and 29 music videos. Their songs tell stories about wars and battles from history.

The North American leg was part of The Legendary Tour backing their eleventh studio album, Legends, which dropped on Oct. 17, 2025, via Better Noise Music. This album digs into some of history's biggest names like Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar, and swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.