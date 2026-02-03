Arts District Venue Swan Dive Moves to Main Street, Adds Karaoke Room

Swan Dive, a live music venue in Las Vegas' Arts District, is relocating from its longtime home in the Colorado building to the former Sinwave space at 1412 Main St. The move allows the venue to relaunch with a new front-of-house concept called Ugly Duckling karaoke while preserving Swan Dive's core identity as a live music and events destination.

The previous Colorado building location presented challenges for sustaining activity beyond scheduled shows. “The hard part about a live music venue is once the show is over, generally, everyone leaves,” Graham says. He added that the former setup was not ideal for concerts: “It felt like that [old] space wasn't perfect for live music,” Graham says of the Colorado building, which sat atop restaurants. “This just feels like a live music venue.”

The redesign of the new Main Street space is being led by designer Joey Moon, who also worked on Oddfellows' 2024 remodel. The goal is a layout explicitly optimized for live music performances, with improved flow, acoustics, and sightlines, while separating nightly entertainment concepts into distinct but connected spaces.

Ugly Duckling karaoke will operate seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the street-facing room. Brophy says the concept is designed to elevate karaoke beyond a typical bar experience. “I'm planning on bringing the best sounding karaoke that we can muster,” Brophy says, describing a setup engineered to make singers feel like they're fronting a live band—pro-grade audio, lighting, and KJswho are equal parts sound tech and hype man. He notes the competitive landscape: “In Portland, you can't throw a microphone without hitting another karaoke bar,” he says. “They all have their own angles.”