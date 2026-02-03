CCSD Moves Forward With Stop Arm Cameras on School Buses

The Clark County School District is moving forward with plans to install stop arm cameras on school buses across the Las Vegas Valley to improve safety at bus stops. CCSD issued a request for proposals for the program in August, received six submissions, and Safety Vision submitted a bid. A board decision to advance the process is expected in February, though the exact timing for RFP review has not been confirmed.

CCSD operates about 62,000 bus stops each day. During a pilot study, the district found roughly six drivers illegally passed a stopped bus arm per day, raising concerns about student safety and prompting regulatory considerations. The district is pursuing stop arm cameras as an added deterrent and enforcement tool to address these violations.

“Some states require a driver to actually witness [a violation]. You can put an additional panic button on a vehicle, and if a driver sees a violation occur, they will press that button, and it'll mark the footage. Again, somebody is going to be reviewing it before a citation is actually sent out,” said Haylee Read, strategic account manager of Safety Vision.

“You're helping, obviously, your students on the bus. You're trying to provide as much safety for them as well, but you're also helping the community and having additional cameras and eyes on the road to work with law enforcement,” she said.

“Having live access inside the vehicle and having eyes in the vehicle really does help a lot of districts. Also, if there was an incident like a driver hitting a student, these cameras can assist with that too,” Read said.

Safety Vision, a provider of stop arm and surveillance camera systems, has installed cameras on thousands of buses nationwide. The company's technology allows real-time viewing to support emergencies, investigations, and incident reviews. Stop arm cameras have also helped solve hit-and-run cases and document incidents involving students and drivers.