Las Vegas Strip Buffets Drop to Dozen Locations as Celeb Chefs Replace Budget Dining

As Las Vegas gradually loses its once-thriving affordable buffet culture, The Strip's increased emphasis on food, celebrity chefs, and fine dining has replaced all-you-can-eat buffets as a draw for visitors. The traditional all-you-can-eat buffet has become less appealing to some guests due to expectations about their experience and rising operating costs.

“You wander in, you eat, you stuff your face, and then you stumble on out to a slot machine. It's just part of the culture, and it's sad to see that change,” Arizona resident and frequent Las Vegas visitor Ryan Bohac said. For many longtime visitors, the disappearance of low-cost, abundant buffets reinforces the sense that a Las Vegas trip now carries a higher overall price tag.

Some buffets remain, but they now function as premium attractions rather than budget-friendly meals. High-end offerings like the Palms A.Y.C.E. Buffet charge around $80 on certain nights and feature expansive menus, themed dinner services, and live entertainment. “A Las Vegas buffet is an attraction at this point, and you're going to pay for an attraction,” said Jim Higgins, a Las Vegas food tour guide. “You're not going there to get deals.”

Several iconic buffets have closed or been repurposed entirely. The Carnival World Buffet at the Rio shut down after decades of operation. ARIA's buffet space has been reimagined as Proper Eats Food Hall, reflecting the shift toward customizable, chef-driven concepts. Luxor's long-running ancient Egypt-themed buffet has also been discontinued, further shrinking the footprint of traditional buffet dining on the Strip.