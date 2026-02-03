ContestsEvents
Megadeth Score First Billboard 200 No. 1 Album With Final Offering

Anne Erickson
Megadeth's final album has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, which gives vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine and the band their first-ever No. 1 on the all-genre chart.
Megadeth know how to make a statement. The longstanding thrash metal band's final album has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, which gives vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine and the band their first-ever No. 1 on the all-genre chart.

The album, which is a self-titled release, sold 73,000 equivalent album units, 69,000 of which were traditional album sales. That was also Megadeth's largest sales week since unleashing Risk in 1999.

"After 40 years of delivering Megadeth music, playing shows around the world, I have nothing but gratitude at this moment," Mustaine said in a statement. "Finding out that our last Megadeth record is also our first #1 only further validates my will to go out on top."

In addition to their final album, Megadeth also have plans to embark on a massive farewell tour. Right now, dates are in North America with Iron Maiden launching in August, but the band is expected to expand the tour into at least 2027.

Why the Final Megadeth Album is So Special

The final Megadeth album doesn’t feel like a goodbye wrapped in a bow. It feels honest, heavy, and intentional, which is exactly how it should be. After decades of riffs, fury, precision, and refusal to soften, Megadeth walked away the same way they arrived, on their own terms. This record isn’t about chasing trends or proving relevance. It’s about closure without compromise.

You can hear the weight of history in every track. The sharpness is still there, the technical fire, the bite that made Megadeth essential in the first place. But there’s also reflection woven through it, a sense of looking back without nostalgia taking over. It sounds like a band fully aware of what they built and unafraid to let it stand as it is.

Knowing this is their final album makes every moment hit harder. There’s no next chapter coming, no reunion bait, no teasing what’s ahead. This is the full stop. And somehow, that makes it even more powerful. Megadeth didn’t fade out. They closed the door loud, clear, and exactly the way they always lived, uncompromising to the end.

Megadeth
Anne Erickson
