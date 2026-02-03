Police Officer’s Act of Kindness Goes Viral, Earning Praise and a ‘Good Ticket’ Award

An individual recorded a Las Vegas officer helping a person in a wheelchair navigate a wet road on their mobile phone, and the video is quickly gaining attention, prompting more local citizens to view police officers as compassionate human beings doing good work for others. The footage shows Deb Rinkovsky of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stepping in during heavy rain, a moment many viewers described as simple but powerful.

The department amplified the moment on social media, writing, "Moments like this may not always be seen, but they happen every day," LVMPD wrote in a post to social media. The response underscored how everyday acts of compassion often go unnoticed, even though they are central to community policing.

Rinkovsky, an eight-year Metro veteran, joined the department after a lengthy nursing career. That background, she has said in prior department profiles, shaped her focus on empathy, communication, and staying calm under pressure. She also mentors younger officers and stresses that experience and maturity can be assets on patrol, especially when responding to complex or emotional calls.

The LVMPD's emphasis on compassion and service is reflected in its Good Ticket programs, which recognize officers for positive behavior by issuing tickets. The Good Ticket program began in 2022 and is designed to honor those officers. The LVMPD's continued focus on compassion and service helps honor her story. The program uses nominations from community members and department employees and highlights police officers who comfort scared children or help the vulnerable in their everyday lives.

After the viral incident, Rinkovsky received recognition with a Good Ticket award from the LVMPD Foundation, in collaboration with Resorts World Las Vegas. The award ceremony was held with Rinkovsky's coworkers and included an award package that included a stay at a resort and experiences at Resorts World Las Vegas.