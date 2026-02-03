Nine Inch Nails Wins First GRAMMY in Three Decades for ‘As Alive as You Need Me to Be’

Nine Inch Nails took home Best Rock Song for "As Alive as You Need Me to Be" from the Tron: Ares soundtrack at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. The win marks their first trophy in 30 years.

Trent Reznor's outfit triumphed over Hayley Williams, but Reznor and his bandmates skipped the Premiere Ceremony.

The group has racked up 13 nominations throughout its existence. Their last victory was in 1996. A live version of "Happiness in Slavery" claimed Best Metal Performance that year.

In 1993, the band also secured Best Metal Performance for "Wish." Then came nine straight nominations without a win. Sunday's ceremony broke that drought. Blunt Magazine wrote, "It's the kind of win that feels less like a comeback and more like a reminder, Trent Reznor doesn't need to chase trends, because half the genre still sounds like it's chasing him."

Sleep Token and Yungblud also made their GRAMMY debuts this year. The English pop-punker scored three nods while the masked metal act snagged one.