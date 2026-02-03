North Las Vegas Reports Zero Traffic Deaths in Early 2026 After 44% Crash Reduction

North Las Vegas Police Chief Jacqueline Gravatt says she is proud of her officers' work and plans to expand the department's traffic division as part of a broader effort to improve road safety across the Las Vegas Valley. Department leaders say recent changes in leadership structure and enforcement strategy are already producing measurable results.

"We strategically removed the single lieutenant that was over traffic, PSU, and K9, and dedicated a lieutenant just to the traffic division," Chief Gravatt said. "There's the oversight there, there's the focus there. That attention is not diverted between three different divisions, and with his leadership and with his passion, we were able to see a complete change in what that division looked like with their focus on traffic safety."

North Las Vegas police continue to participate in the statewide Joining Forces program alongside other Nevada agencies. The initiative focuses each month on specific traffic safety issues, including speeding in January and impaired driving in February, to reduce crashes and save lives through coordinated enforcement.

"We're looking at the data where we're receiving the complaints," Chief Gravatt said, explaining how crash and complaint trends now guide where officers do enforcement. "We're strategic about how they're deployed."

In December, the Southern Nevada Traffic Task Force launched to address the region's rising number of deadly crashes. The task force brings together North Las Vegas and other law enforcement partners for joint operations and has already conducted thousands of traffic stops and issued more than three thousand citations.

As of Jan. 29, North Las Vegas has reported zero traffic-related deaths for the year, underscoring what officials describe as meaningful progress. In 2025, the city saw traffic fatalities fall sharply, dropping from 34 to 19 fatal crashes and from 35 to 21 total fatalities compared with 2024.