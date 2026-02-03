Slash Unleashes Pinkpop Festival Set With Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Pro-shot footage of Slash performing with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators at the 2015 Pinkpop Festival has surfaced online via the Pinkpop Archives. The video captures the Jun. 12, 2015, appearance at the annual event in Landgraaf, Netherlands.

The 10-song set drew from original material, and it spans the guitarist's back catalog. Four Guns N' Roses tracks appeared in the lineup, and one Velvet Revolver number made the cut.

Chaoszine wrote, "British-American musician Slash gained international recognition as the lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses starting in the late 1980s." He replaced founding member Tracii Guns in 1985 after the band formed from former members of Hollywood Rose and L.A. Guns.

Born in Hampstead, London, the guitarist moved to Los Angeles at age six with his father. Actor Seymour Cassel gave him his nickname when he was younger. Both parents worked in entertainment. Tensions within Guns N' Roses led him to start Slash's Snakepit in 1994. He departed in 1996 due to conflicts with Axl Rose.

He co-founded Velvet Revolver with singer Scott Weiland in 2002. The supergroup brought him back into the spotlight across the mid-to-late 2000s.