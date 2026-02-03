ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Slash Unleashes Pinkpop Festival Set With Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Pro-shot footage of Slash performing with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators at the 2015 Pinkpop Festival has surfaced online via the Pinkpop Archives. The video captures the Jun. 12, 2015,…

Laura Adkins
Slash performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Pro-shot footage of Slash performing with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators at the 2015 Pinkpop Festival has surfaced online via the Pinkpop Archives. The video captures the Jun. 12, 2015, appearance at the annual event in Landgraaf, Netherlands.

The 10-song set drew from original material, and it spans the guitarist's back catalog. Four Guns N' Roses tracks appeared in the lineup, and one Velvet Revolver number made the cut.

The performance launched with "You're A Lie" and rolled through "Nightrain," "Back From Cali," and "You Could Be Mine." Classic rock hits closed the show. 

Chaoszine wrote, "British-American musician Slash gained international recognition as the lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses starting in the late 1980s." He replaced founding member Tracii Guns in 1985 after the band formed from former members of Hollywood Rose and L.A. Guns.

Born in Hampstead, London, the guitarist moved to Los Angeles at age six with his father. Actor Seymour Cassel gave him his nickname when he was younger. Both parents worked in entertainment. Tensions within Guns N' Roses led him to start Slash's Snakepit in 1994. He departed in 1996 due to conflicts with Axl Rose.

He co-founded Velvet Revolver with singer Scott Weiland in 2002. The supergroup brought him back into the spotlight across the mid-to-late 2000s.

His solo work includes two albums and four releases with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. He rejoined Guns N' Roses in 2016, and critics regard him as one of the best guitarists in history.

Slash
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Maynard James Keenan attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicMaynard James Keenan Discusses Tool’s Evolving Music and Future ReleasesLaura Adkins
Trent Reznor performs onstage during the World Premiere of Disney's Tron: Ares at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on October 06, 2025.
MusicNine Inch Nails Wins First GRAMMY in Three Decades for ‘As Alive as You Need Me to Be’Laura Adkins
Megadeth's final album has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, which gives vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine and the band their first-ever No. 1 on the all-genre chart.
MusicMegadeth Score First Billboard 200 No. 1 Album With Final OfferingAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect