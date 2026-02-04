KISS Track ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Views

The music video for "I Was Made for Lovin' You" by KISS has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. This 1979 track from Dynasty, the band's seventh studio album, marked a departure from hard rock into disco territory.

KISS shared the news on Feb. 2 on Instagram. "The numbers speak for themselves. This one still dominates. IWMFLY baby!!" the band wrote.

The song brought Paul Stanley together with songwriter Desmond Child for the first time. "Paul wanted to write a good disco song, and I decided to help him with that," Child said, according to U Discover Music. Fans see the band wearing their signature makeup at Georgia's Savannah Civic Center in the music video.

"I Was Made for Lovin' You" climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became the group's second Gold single. Some fans and critics questioned the disco influences when it dropped, but KISS has played it at live shows for decades.

Desmond Child continued writing songs for many KISS albums after this collaboration. Dynasty led with this track as its first single.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will become part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year, joining Taylor Swift and Tricky Stewart, among others.

Ace Frehley, the band's original lead guitarist and founding member, died in October at 74. He suffered from poor health and was hospitalized following a fall, which forced the cancellation of his scheduled tour dates for 2025.