Las Vegas Airport Hosting Marriage License Pop-Up for February

Interested in tying the knot this year? Well, the Wedding Capitol of the World is spreading the love this February. Since Valentine's Day is falling on a Saturday this year and Vegas may see a few extra visitors for the weekend, why not tie the knot and make it official?

Las Vegas is helping travelers arriving for their special day, or last-minute surprise, with a pop up marraige license station at Harry Reid International Airport.

From Wednesday, February 4, to Monday, February 16, the bureau will be open for travelers looking to secure a marriage license. The pop-up is located at Terminal 1 baggage claim across from carousel 15, reports 8 News Now. The station will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Sweethearts love the convenience of the pop-up Marriage License Bureau at Harry Reid International Airport,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said in a report. “Love is always in the air during the month of February, and our deputy clerks look forward to serving this special clientele. For eight years, the airport has been an outstanding partner, enabling us to serve thousands of happy couples.”

Not only will travelers be able to get their marriage licenses, but they will also be able to get renewal certificates.