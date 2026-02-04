ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Aviators Host Job Fair for Seasonal Jobs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 09: A general view shows the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics playing in the fifth inning of a spring training game at Las Vegas Ballpark on March 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Diamondbacks defeated the Athletics 7-5. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Looking for a seasonal position? The Las Vegas Aviators are entering their seventh season and looking for help. If you are interested in joining their staff, then head to this upcoming job fair.

8 News Now reports that the Las Vegas Ballpark Job Fair will take place on Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Club at the Ballpark.

The team will conduct on-site interviews for all open positions. Job seekers should bring their resume for consideration. The interviews will be based on a first-come, first-served basis for those interested in these seasonal positions.

Positions that they will be hiring for include:

  • Retail Sales Associate
  • Game Day Staff
  • Bat & Ball Boy/Girl
  • VIP Host
  • 50/50 Raffle Seller
  • Box Office Ticket Sales Specialist
  • Flight Crew
  • Mascot/Handler
  • Operations Crew
