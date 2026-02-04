Las Vegas Aviators Host Job Fair for Seasonal Jobs
Looking for a seasonal position? The Las Vegas Aviators are entering their seventh season and looking for help. If you are interested in joining their staff, then head to this upcoming job fair.
8 News Now reports that the Las Vegas Ballpark Job Fair will take place on Saturday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Club at the Ballpark.
The team will conduct on-site interviews for all open positions. Job seekers should bring their resume for consideration. The interviews will be based on a first-come, first-served basis for those interested in these seasonal positions.
Positions that they will be hiring for include:
- Retail Sales Associate
- Game Day Staff
- Bat & Ball Boy/Girl
- VIP Host
- 50/50 Raffle Seller
- Box Office Ticket Sales Specialist
- Flight Crew
- Mascot/Handler
- Operations Crew
