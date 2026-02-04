Marc-André Fleury To Hold First Autograph Signing in Las Vegas Since NHL Retirement

Marc-André Fleury is returning to Las Vegas for his first major autograph signing since retiring from the NHL, giving Golden Knights fans a rare opportunity to meet one of the franchise's most beloved early stars. The meet-and-greet and autograph signing will take place at Inscriptagraphs in Tivoli Village on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on a dedicated Eventbrite page. Each ticket/item includes one official, signed player autograph; any additional player autographs may be purchased separately. Basic signed player items are priced at $160, and premium signed player items will vary in price and be based on the item's original release price.

Fleury officially retired following the 2023–24 NHL season after his final year with the Minnesota Wild. Although he trained with the Wild earlier in the week, Fleury has made it clear he has no interest in returning to the NHL. In discussing retirement and recent speculation, he addressed the idea of a comeback directly.

"I had some calls, and I took the time to think about it," he recently told USA TODAY's Sports Seriously. "It's very nice of them to think of me in that way, very flattering, but then at the end of the day, I stopped playing for some reasons. I thought it was better to just stay on the sidelines."

While committed to retirement, Fleury acknowledged what he misses most about the game. "I miss the guys, I miss the competition, I miss battling as a team trying to win a game, and the feeling that you get when you win a game," he said.

Fleury was selected from Pittsburgh in the 2017 Expansion Draft and quickly became a fan favorite in Las Vegas. He played 192 games over four seasons with the Golden Knights and won the Vezina Trophy during the 2020–21 season. Reflecting on international-style competition, he added, "I just think it will be great hockey," he said.