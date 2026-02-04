Mark Hoppus’ Popularity Is Expanding Worldwide With New Shows

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus tacked on an Auckland date after three Australian shows sold out. Fans want to hear the An Evening of Storytelling tour across the Pacific.

The punk rock musician will discuss his memoir, Fahrenheit-182, at stops in Melbourne and Sydney, then fly to New Zealand. Melbourne Recital Hall will host two nights on Mar. 18 and 19. Sydney Opera House follows on Mar. 21.

His book chronicles growing up during the 1980s, how Blink-182 came together and fell apart, plus his cancer battle. According to Rolling Stone Australia, Hoppus said that the memoir "paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV." He added that it's "threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer." Publishers describe Fahrenheit-182 as covering the band getting back together and fighting through illness.

Auckland Town Hall gets the new performance on March 23. New Zealand gets just one stop. Ticket presales are available, and they go on sale on Feb. 5.