Movies/TV Shows to Watch If You Love the Winter Olympics

Every four years, we gear up to tune in to watch the Winter Olympics during the coldest months. For just a short time, we're all suddenly figure skaters, watching hockey, and cheering on our favorites as they go down an icy mountain. Whether it's the Summer or Winter Olympics, every country is anxiously waiting to see if their country makes the top and snags a medal. But the Winter Olympics also bring out some of our favorite memories.

While tuning in, you start to remember those TV shows and movies that we all know and love, related to those winter sports. From fictional tales to real-life stories, these films and series capture what makes the Winter Games so great. The rivalry, the competitive spirit, and cozy winter vibes are all we need. So, while you're tuned into the games, you might as well tune into some of these classics as well.

Miracle (2004)

Based on the true story of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice,” when the underdog U.S. hockey team beat the dominant Soviet squad at the Winter Olympics.

The Cutting Edge (1992)

A fun romantic sports film about a temperamental figure skater paired with an ex-hockey player as they train for Olympic figure skating.

Cool Runnings (1993)

A feel-good comedy inspired by the Jamaican bobsled team at the 1988 Winter Olympics — full of heart and laughs.

Miracle on Ice (1981)

A classic docudrama of the real-life 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey upset, using actual footage.

Blades of Glory (2007)

Over-the-top figure skating comedy (not realistic but fun for the winter vibe). It's an iconic skating comedy movie if you've ever seen one.

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

Based on the inspiring (and quirky) story of Britain’s first Olympic ski jumper in 1988.

Downhill Racer (1969)

Robert Redford stars in this ski racing drama — a more serious look at competitive skiing. The film explores narcissism, the price of success, and the cold, unfeeling nature of top-tier sports.

The Nagano Tapes (2018)