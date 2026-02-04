ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Ozzfest Hinting at 2027 Return

Is Ozzfest headed for another round in 2027? Comments from Sharon Osbourne, the wife of late metal great Ozzy Osbourne, are getting attention, and now it appears that Ozzfest is…

Anne Erickson
Is Ozzfest headed for another round in 2027? Comments from Sharon Osbourne, the wife of late metal great Ozzy Osbourne, are getting attention.
Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

Is Ozzfest headed for another round in 2027? Comments from Sharon Osbourne, the wife of late metal great Ozzy Osbourne, are getting attention, and now it appears that Ozzfest is teasing an upcoming event.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, the official Ozzfest account posted a graphic stating, "Ozzfest Could Return - 2027?" The post garnered plenty of fire and thumbs up emojis and positive comments from followers.

Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Ozzfest

Sharon's comments also point towards an Ozzfest return. In an interview with Billboard published on Jan. 28, Sharon, who actually founded the event in 1996, said, "I've been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently. It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people."

Sharon also talked about how much creative input she had into Ozzfest. "All of the creative direction for visuals at Ozzfest was mine. I can’t sing a note — I'm tone-deaf — but I can be creative, and I like to create things," she said.

Ozzfest was founded in 1996, and its last event took place on New Year's Eve 2018 in Los Angeles. That event was also Ozzy Osbourne's final full-length live performance before the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert.

The Legacy of Ozzfest

Ozzfest was never about polish or prestige. It was about sweat, volume, and discovery. It felt like a traveling circus built for people who actually lived inside heavy music. You didn’t go to Ozzfest to be comfortable. You went to stand in the sun, lose your voice, and come home hoarse, bruised, and happy.

What made Ozzfest special was the mix. Legends and up-and-comers shared the same stages, sometimes in the same afternoon. You could watch a band you worshipped, then stumble onto a new one that would change your life. There was no hierarchy once the amps were on. Just riffs, drums, and crowds moving as one.

It was chaotic in the best way. Mosh pits, dust clouds, sunburns, and that constant hum of anticipation between sets. Ozzfest gave metal and hard rock a home when those genres were often dismissed or misunderstood. It celebrated heaviness. More than a festival, it felt like a community on wheels, loud, imperfect, and completely alive.

Ozzy Osbourne
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
American rock group Kiss, sporting their face paint and costumes, visit London at the start of their first European tour on May 10, 1976 in London, England.
MusicKISS Track ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube ViewsLaura Adkins
It may seem hard to believe, but Staind are coming up on the 25th anniversary of the band's seminal Break the Cycle album.
MusicStaind Honoring 25th Anniversary of ‘Break the Cycle’ With Cross-Country TourAnne Erickson
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
MusicMark Hoppus’ Popularity Is Expanding Worldwide With New ShowsLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect