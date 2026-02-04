Ozzfest Hinting at 2027 Return

Is Ozzfest headed for another round in 2027? Comments from Sharon Osbourne, the wife of late metal great Ozzy Osbourne, are getting attention, and now it appears that Ozzfest is teasing an upcoming event.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, the official Ozzfest account posted a graphic stating, "Ozzfest Could Return - 2027?" The post garnered plenty of fire and thumbs up emojis and positive comments from followers.

Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Ozzfest

Sharon's comments also point towards an Ozzfest return. In an interview with Billboard published on Jan. 28, Sharon, who actually founded the event in 1996, said, "I've been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently. It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people."

Sharon also talked about how much creative input she had into Ozzfest. "All of the creative direction for visuals at Ozzfest was mine. I can’t sing a note — I'm tone-deaf — but I can be creative, and I like to create things," she said.

Ozzfest was founded in 1996, and its last event took place on New Year's Eve 2018 in Los Angeles. That event was also Ozzy Osbourne's final full-length live performance before the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert.

The Legacy of Ozzfest

Ozzfest was never about polish or prestige. It was about sweat, volume, and discovery. It felt like a traveling circus built for people who actually lived inside heavy music. You didn’t go to Ozzfest to be comfortable. You went to stand in the sun, lose your voice, and come home hoarse, bruised, and happy.

What made Ozzfest special was the mix. Legends and up-and-comers shared the same stages, sometimes in the same afternoon. You could watch a band you worshipped, then stumble onto a new one that would change your life. There was no hierarchy once the amps were on. Just riffs, drums, and crowds moving as one.