Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: February 6 – February 8

Las Vegas will host an exciting week that celebrates culture, filled with movies, music, and live entertainment. This weekend's entertainment will include many movies like "Dirty Dancing," R&B concerts like the Annual Love Affair, and sounds from Celebración Latina, which will keep you feeling nostalgic, romantic, and festive.

Dirty Dancing in Concert

What: Live-to-film concert celebrating a beloved classic

Live-to-film concert celebrating a beloved classic When: Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas

Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas Cost: $40.30 to $102.40

Dirty Dancing in Concert is a cinematic live-to-film concert that celebrates the beloved 1987 movie by pairing the digitally remastered film with live musicians and vocalists performing its iconic soundtrack in sync with the on-screen action. Audiences will experience the classic love story of Baby and Johnny in a communal setting, followed by an encore dance party inviting fans to sing and move to the generation-defining hits that made "Dirty Dancing" unforgettable.

Annual Love Affair Concert

What: Throwback R&B celebration filled with romance

Throwback R&B celebration filled with romance When: Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Where: The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $55.59

At this year's Annual Love Affair concert, audience members will experience both co-headliners, Blackstreet and Ginuwine. Also performing will be Baby Bash, MC Magic, and many other popular performers across multiple music genres, including R&B, soul, funk, and hip-hop. This concert is all about musical love; there will be plenty of bluesy classics and throwback jams, as well as great entertainment throughout the night.

Celebración Latina

What: Vibrant Latin concert blending opera, mariachi, and art songs

Vibrant Latin concert blending opera, mariachi, and art songs When: Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 3 p.m. Where: Nicholas J. Horn Theatre, College of Southern Nevada, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

Nicholas J. Horn Theatre, College of Southern Nevada, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas Cost: $10 to $40

Opera Las Vegas is proud to present Celebración Latina, the ultimate fusion concert that showcases Latin American music from many different perspectives. The concert will blend traditional mariachi music with classical Latin art songs, performed by an all-star cast of renowned singers and accompanied by the award-winning Mariachi Plata from the College of Southern Nevada. The concert's repertoire includes a wide range of Spanish and Latin American music as an enjoyable tribute to the many ways we connect through musical styles and cultural identities.

Other Events

Las Vegas brings the spectrum of energy across the spectrum with a lineup that blends professional growth, live music, and late-night celebration. From an inspiring midday workshop to high-octane performances after dark, the city offers something for every mood:.

Speaker Mastery Workshop & Luncheon : Friday, Feb. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Friday, Feb. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel, 300 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas Latin Quarter Friday Live Performance and Dance Party : Friday, Feb. 6 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (additional dates available through Mar. 20, 2026) at On The Record, 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Friday, Feb. 6 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (additional dates available through Mar. 20, 2026) at On The Record, 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas LV Precision Surgery's Bob Fest: Friday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas

