This Day in Sports History: February 4
Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 4 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.
- 1903: The Montreal Hockey Club secures a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Victorias, thus capturing the Stanley Cup in a challenge series. Even then, the trophy carried an aura that set the stage for generations of competition.
- 1924: Thorleif Haug clinches his third gold medal at the first Winter Olympics in Chamonix. We admire how he embodied Norway's passion for cross-country skiing and spurred future athletes to aim for similar heights.
- 1956: The Soviet Union claims its first Olympic ice hockey gold medal by defeating Canada, 2-0, at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Games. For decades afterward, Soviet teams remain fierce competitors, fueling rivalries that captivate fans well beyond their borders.
- 1962: Izvestia, a Russian newspaper, publishes a piece suggesting that baseball originated in old Russian folk games. Although this claim lacks historical backing, it sparks conversation about how sports can evolve in different cultures.
- 1969: John Madden takes charge as head coach of the Oakland Raiders at age 32. His approach to football strategy, along with his later role as a broadcaster, turned him into a household name, influencing how fans talk about the game itself.
- 1979: David Thompson puts on a show during the NBA All-Star Game, helping the Western Conference win 134-129 over the East. His athletic style brings to life the flair of 1970s basketball when players like Thompson and Julius Erving dazzled crowds with above-the-rim heroics.
- 1987: The Sacramento Kings only scored four points in the first quarter against the Lakers. Thats the lowest in a quarter since the shot clock started in 1954.
- 1991: New Zealand's Martin Crowe and Andrew Jones set a 467-run partnership record in a cricket match against Sri Lanka. It's a marathon of concentration and stamina, showing how epic performances can unfold over days, rather than minutes in cricket.
- 1997: Mario Lemieux became the seventh player to score 600 career goals.
- 2001: In the 51st NHL All-Star Game, North America beat the World All-Stars 14-12. The MVP of the game was Boston Bruins right winger Bill Guerin.
- 2007: Peyton Manning leads the Indianapolis Colts to a 29-17 triumph over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. He would showcase methodical passing and calm leadership. Manning secures the MVP award and solidifies his place among football's standout quarterbacks.
- 2018: The Philadelphia Eagles stun the New England Patriots with a 41-33 win in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Nick Foles delivers a trick play, now known as the “Philly Special." This play is marked as one of the greatest Super Bowl moments to this day.
- 2019: As a junior at Dowling Catholic High School, Caitlin Clark scored 60 points in a game against Mason City High School.
Three athletes who stood out on Feb. 4 were Mario Lemieux, Nick Foles, and Caitlin Clark.
Lemieux famously won two Stanley Cups as a player (1991, 1992), six Art Ross scoring titles, and overcame Hodgkin's disease to return to elite play. Foles developed a reputation as a calm, clutch performer in high-pressure situations. The "Caitlin Clark effect" has driven record-breaking viewership, attendance, and a $2 billion media rights deal.