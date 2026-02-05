Chipotle Giving Away Free Entrees During the Super Bowl

It may be Super Bowl weekend, but it's also Chipotle weekend. If you are tuning into the Big Game, then you have the chance to win a free entree as well. The popular food chain is giving away $1 million worth of free food during the game on Sunday, February 8.

If you're interested, pay close attention after the Halftime Show ends. Fans will need to watch the Chipotle Instagram page for a reel called "The Chipotle Realest 30." This video will have a text-to-claim code, and the first 100,000 people to text the code to 888222 will get a free entree.

The coupon can be used for a burrito, burrito bowl, salad, quesadilla, or tacos, and is valid until Thursday, February 12. The Mexican restaurant also launched an exclusive menu for the weekend. The limited-time menu is available Thursday, February 5 - Sunday, February 8, for the Big Game. The menu offers nacho kits called "The Game Day Nacho Hacks."