ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Chipotle Giving Away Free Entrees During the Super Bowl

It may be Super Bowl weekend, but it’s also Chipotle weekend. If you are tuning into the Big Game, then you have the chance to win a free entree as…

Randi Moultrie

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: The exterior of a Chipotle Mexican Grill store is shown on June 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. . (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It may be Super Bowl weekend, but it's also Chipotle weekend. If you are tuning into the Big Game, then you have the chance to win a free entree as well. The popular food chain is giving away $1 million worth of free food during the game on Sunday, February 8.

If you're interested, pay close attention after the Halftime Show ends. Fans will need to watch the Chipotle Instagram page for a reel called "The Chipotle Realest 30." This video will have a text-to-claim code, and the first 100,000 people to text the code to 888222 will get a free entree.

The coupon can be used for a burrito, burrito bowl, salad, quesadilla, or tacos, and is valid until Thursday, February 12. The Mexican restaurant also launched an exclusive menu for the weekend. The limited-time menu is available Thursday, February 5 - Sunday, February 8, for the Big Game. The menu offers nacho kits called "The Game Day Nacho Hacks."

The limited-time menu can be ordered through the app or online on their website. It is meant to serve up to four football fans, so be sure to get enough for the entire party.

food news
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Nevada’s Seasonal Outlook Ushers in Warmer, Drier Conditions
Human InterestNevada’s Seasonal Outlook Ushers in Warmer, Drier ConditionsAnne Erickson
Pizza Hut to Close Multiple Locations Due to Low Sales
Human InterestPizza Hut to Close Multiple Locations Due to Low SalesRandi Moultrie
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gestures during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 5
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect