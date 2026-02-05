College Football Playoff Sets Dates for 2026 and 2027 Seasons, Las Vegas To Host 2027 Championship

The College Football Playoff finalized its schedule and host bowls for 2026-2027, establishing key dates throughout December and January and confirming it will continue the same 12-team format used in the 2024 playoffs, as 2026 will be the third year of this format.

For the 2026 playoffs, the quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 30 at the Fiesta Bowl and on Jan. 1 at the Cotton, Peach, and Rose Bowls. The semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 14 and 15 at the Orange and Sugar Bowls, followed by the national championship game on Jan. 25 in Las Vegas. This will be the first time Las Vegas hosts the CFP national championship.

"These dates allow us to maintain competitive balance, maximize the fan experience, and provide consistency for everyone involved in the Playoff," said Rich Clark, Executive Director of the CFP. "I also want to thank our bowl partners and their local communities for the incredible work, collaboration, and commitment they've shown throughout the first two years of the expanded playoff. The bowl games and the people behind them embraced change, delivered at the highest level, and helped ensure the expanded format was a success for student-athletes, fans, and the sport."

The updated calendar creates a two-week break between the quarterfinals and semifinals, the longest gap since the 12-team format began. The Rose Bowl is not scheduled to host a semifinal in the near term, reflecting ongoing rotation decisions among the major bowls.

The CFP also confirmed there will be no expansion beyond 12 teams following recent discussions, keeping the field at 12 through at least the upcoming seasons. Automatic berths are awarded to conference champions from the Power 4 conferences plus the highest-ranked Group of 6 champion, with Notre Dame eligible for a playoff berth if ranked within the top 12.