Dangerous Speeds Plague Las Vegas 215 Construction Zone

A construction zone on the 215 beltway near Stephanie in Las Vegas is seeing widespread speeding well above the posted 55 mph limit. Radar and on-scene observations show drivers traveling from the mid-60s to the low 80s through the active work zone, where crews are operating close to live traffic and concrete barriers.

Video footage confirms multiple vehicles moving at unsafe speeds, with some drivers clocked at roughly 70 mph and others exceeding 80 mph. During monitoring, vehicles were recorded traveling at 82 mph and 83 mph within the construction area, despite clear signage and traffic control devices indicating the reduced speed limit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol, Henderson Police Department, and other agencies are actively monitoring the construction zone. Authorities say a traffic task force could be activated if dangerous driving behavior continues, and that enforcement efforts would be increased to slow traffic and improve safety for workers and motorists.

Speeding through the 215 work zone carries significant penalties in Henderson Municipal Court. Fines generally range from about $245 to $525. In cases where speeding is considered to endanger life, limb, or property, penalties can increase to as much as $890 under Nevada law.

Construction workers say the speeding creates serious safety concerns. Henry Paulino, who was working just feet from the speeding traffic, said the behavior puts construction crews in danger. “I just feel like it's pretty crazy because a lot of people are very inconsiderate about all the people that are working on the sidelines. Anything can happen. Even though the barriers are still here, it's still a little dangerous.”