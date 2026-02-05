Foo Fighters Share New Music Clip Ahead of 12th Studio Album

Foo Fighters have shared a snippet of new music, and they're teasing that new music is on the way. On Wednesday, Feb. 4, the band took to their social media to post a clip of new music, and it plays like a handful of songs cut up and mixed.

On the post, they asked listeners, "Do you want more?" The caption of the post reads, "This is just a test."

Foo Fighters' latest bit of new music came in the form of two new singles in 2025: "Today's Song" and "Asking for a Friend." The band's upcoming album will mark their follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are.

Since releasing that album, the band has spilt with drummer Josh Freese, who joined the group in 2023 following the 2022 death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band replaced him with Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails.

Foo Fighters on Their 12th Studio Album

Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl’s legacy isn’t just about songs or charts or sold-out arenas. It’s about endurance. It’s about showing up again after loss and choosing to keep going, even when the weight of it all feels unbearable. Foo Fighters were born out of grief, but they never stayed there. They turned pain into movement, noise into survival, and over time that became their quiet superpower.

It's so wild to think that the band is about to release their 12th studio album. We're here for it.

What makes Foo Fighters special is their humanity. Grohl has always written like someone who understands what it means to hang on by your fingernails and still find something worth singing about. The songs hit because they feel lived in. They sound like late-night drives, empty rooms, second chances, and stubborn hope. That’s why people grow up with this band. That’s why they stay.