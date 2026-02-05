Pizza Hut to Close Multiple Locations Due to Low Sales

So hard to say goodbye! Pizza Hut is set to close over 200 "underperforming" locations across the United States. The parent company, Yum! Brands, Inc. announced that the closings will beging the first half of 2026.

Pizza Hut to Close Locations

USA Today reports that on February 4, Chief Financial Officer Ranjith Roy said the closings are to help with the brand moving forward. The strategy includes “vibrant marketing, modernization of technology, and franchise agreements."

The closures come after Pizza Hut stores saw a decline by 3% during the fourth quarter of 2025. Other brands under the same parent company, such as Taco Bell and KFC, saw an increase of 7% during the same time. Due to this, the company has decided to shut down a few extra locations.

Although Pizza Hut will only close about 250 locations of their 20,000+ across the U.S, they are hoping that this small impact will help overall.