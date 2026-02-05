ContestsEvents
Pizza Hut to Close Multiple Locations Due to Low Sales

So hard to say goodbye! Pizza Hut is set to close over 200 “underperforming” locations across the United States. The parent company, Yum! Brands, Inc. announced that the closings will…

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: A general view of a Pizza Hut restaurant on Regent Street Saint James’s on October 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

So hard to say goodbye! Pizza Hut is set to close over 200 "underperforming" locations across the United States. The parent company, Yum! Brands, Inc. announced that the closings will beging the first half of 2026.

USA Today reports that on February 4, Chief Financial Officer Ranjith Roy said the closings are to help with the brand moving forward. The strategy includes “vibrant marketing, modernization of technology, and franchise agreements."

The closures come after Pizza Hut stores saw a decline by 3% during the fourth quarter of 2025. Other brands under the same parent company, such as Taco Bell and KFC, saw an increase of 7% during the same time. Due to this, the company has decided to shut down a few extra locations.

Although Pizza Hut will only close about 250 locations of their 20,000+ across the U.S, they are hoping that this small impact will help overall.

“Pizza Hut is a beloved global brand and industry innovator that connects people through the joy of pizza, and we are confident in its long-term future,” said Chris Turner, Chief Executive Officer, Yum! Brands Inc. “Pizza Hut is a beloved global brand and industry innovator that connects people through the joy of pizza, and we are confident in its long-term future,” said Chris Turner, Chief Executive Officer, Yum! Brands Inc. in a 2025 press release.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
