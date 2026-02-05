ContestsEvents
Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Marks 30th Year With Lineup Featuring Members of The Who, The Police, and Mötley Crüe

Dan Teodorescu
A split image of Roger Daltrey on the left and Stewart Copeland on the right.
Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp celebrates three decades this year. Since its start, the program has connected musicians with rock stars in rehearsal rooms and studios. They jam together. They perform on stages. The 2026 camps bring Roger Daltrey from The Who, Stewart Copeland from The Police, and Tommy Lee from Mötley Crüe as headliners.

David Fishof launched the program 30 years ago. He worked in the music business for years before creating this idea. Thousands of fans have picked up guitars, sat behind drum kits, and played alongside their heroes.

"For 30 years, Rock Camp has been about one thing — changing lives through music," said David Fishof, as reported by Sonic Perspectives. "We've watched people rediscover their passion, gain confidence, and fulfill dreams they never thought possible. And we've seen the artists experience the same joy by giving back."

The late Jeff Beck once called the camp "the best way to give back" after everything music had given him, according to BraveWords. Roger Daltrey spoke in the documentary Rock Camp about how the experience brings him back to his early days. Gene Simmons talked about wishing something like this existed when he was young, so that artists could learn from veterans.

Fishof keeps talking about who walks in. "What's always amazed me is the caliber of people who walk through our doors, we've had government leaders, professors, doctors, tech pioneers — and an incredible number of women musicians who absolutely crush it. Rock Camp proves that music isn't about age, gender, or profession. It's about passion."

The Simpsons featured the program. So did Billions and Saturday Night Live. The Today Show ran a segment, and even Pawn Stars mentioned it. A free documentary now streams on YouTube. 

For dates and details about who's teaching, you can visit rockcamp.com.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
