Starbucks Offering Free Coffee Day After the Super Bowl

No matter who wins the Big Game, we all win with Starbucks. The popular coffee franchise is offering a prize to everyone on Monday after the Super Bowl. Starbucks announced…

Randi Moultrie

NEW YORK – AUGUST 5: Beverage cups featuring the logo of Starbucks Coffee are seen in the new flagship store on 42nd Street August 5, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

No matter who wins the Big Game, we all win with Starbucks. The popular coffee franchise is offering a prize to everyone on Monday after the Super Bowl.

Starbucks announced on Thursday that locations will hand out free iced or hot coffee on Monday, February 9th. This is to ensure that "everyone wins the day after the Big Game," says the chain in a press release.

Starbucks Rewards members can get a free tall (12 fl. oz.) hot or iced coffee on Monday with the purchase of any qualifying beverage. Might as well surprise your co-worker with a drink or grab yourself an extra, free boost. All hot beverages will be sold in a special edition paper cup wrapped in the Starbucks iconic green and original logo during this deal.

You must be a rewards member to enjoy this deal. If you are not a member yet, then you can sign up online or on the website so that you don't miss this offer.

Now, no matter if your team wins or not on Sunday, we can all win with a free drink.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
