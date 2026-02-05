This Day in Rock History: February 5

Feb. 5 has been a big day for rock music. With breakthrough hits popping up, cultural events taking place, new recordings and performances making waves, and changes and challenges shaping the industry, Feb. 5 has played a part in rock music history. From Ringo Starr appearing for the first time with the Beatles to big-name performers appearing in Super Bowl halftime shows, you'll be surprised by the rock music events from past February 5ths.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Ringo Starr played his first-ever live show as part of the Beatles, replacing original drummer Pete Best, who was absent due to an illness. He eventually replaced Best permanently and became part of the band's classic lineup. 1966: Paula Clark took the industry by surprise, making it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her single "My Love." The song stayed in the position for two weeks and made Clark the first British female to have two No. 1 hits in the U.S.

Def Leppard's third studio album, Pyromania, first entered the US charts. It eventually spent 92 weeks there, selling over 10 million copies in the US alone. 2023: Ozzy Osbourne took home two GRAMMYs: Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance for "Degradation Rules."

Cultural Milestones

The culture of rock music was never the same after these milestones that happened on Feb. 5:

1957: Arriving at Heathrow Airport in London, Bill Haley is the first American rock star to tour the city. He was greeted by around 4,000 fans thanks to his promoters hyping up the event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable recordings and performances from this day in rock music history were monumental in shaping the industry:

1971: Black Sabbath began work on their third studio album, Master of Reality, at Island Studios in London. The album went double-Platinum in the US, selling over 2 million copies.

At the State Dinner for the Prime Minister, Elton John and Stevie Wonder performed for then-President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair. This event happened just weeks after Clinton was accused of misconduct by Monica Lewinsky. 2006: During the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, Michigan, the Rolling Stones performed three songs. They sang "Start Me Up," Rough Justice," and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" for 89.9 million viewers.